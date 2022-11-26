Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames

The 2022 WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place tonight, Saturday, November 26 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The updated card can be found below:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens)

Numbers Advantage: Team Brawling Brutes.

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Bianca (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Becky Lynch) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley)

Numbers Advantage: Team Damage CTRL.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins (c)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor