Final Card For Tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash

The WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event will take place tonight from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Below is the final announced card-

I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Damian Priest is banned from ringside.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

PWMania.com will be providing full play-by-play coverage of the event beginning at 7pm EST.