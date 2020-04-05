Final Card For Wrestlemania 36 Night 2, Night 1 Video

Join us for live coverage of WrestleMania 36 Night Two beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 6pm ET later this evening.
Above is a Night One recap video.
Below is the line-up for Night Two from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
Host: Rob Gronkowski
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE NXT Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits (c)
Firefly Fun House Match
John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Last Man Standing Match
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
Kickoff Pre-show
Liv Morgan vs. Natalya