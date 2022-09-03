Final Card for WWE Clash at The Castle and Live Coverage Details

The first WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will take place in just a few hours, live from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. This is WWE’s first major stadium event in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992.

The one-hour Kickoff pre-show starts at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main show at 1pm ET/10am PT. As of this writing, WWE has not announced a Kickoff match, and it is unlikely that they will. The Clash Kickoff will feature Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp on the panel.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sheamus vs. Gunther (c)

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge

