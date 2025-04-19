Final Card For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025

WWE is gearing up for an action-packed Saturday as it presents NXT Stand & Deliver followed by Night One of WrestleMania 41. Both events will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.

The Stand & Deliver pre-show kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET, leading into the main card filled with high-stakes matchups that showcase NXT’s rising stars and top champions.

Later in the evening, WrestleMania 41 Night One begins with its main card at 7 p.m. ET, emanating from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The night promises memorable moments, surprise appearances, and marquee matches featuring the biggest names in WWE.

Here is the complete Stand & Deliver card:

WWE NXT Championship Match:

Oba Femi (champion) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match:

Stephanie Vaquer (champion) vs. GIULIA vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker

Vacant WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match:

Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

Nathan Frazer and Axiom (champions) vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

NXT North American Championship Match:

Ricky Starks (champion) vs. Ethan Page

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Number One Contender’s Natch (Pre-Show):

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley vs. Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne