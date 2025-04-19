Final Card For WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 (Saturday)

WWE is gearing up for an action-packed Saturday as it presents NXT Stand & Deliver followed by Night One of WrestleMania 41. Both events will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.
The Stand & Deliver pre-show kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET, leading into the main card filled with high-stakes matchups that showcase NXT’s rising stars and top champions.
Later in the evening, WrestleMania 41 Night One begins with its main card at 7 p.m. ET, emanating from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The night promises memorable moments, surprise appearances, and marquee matches featuring the biggest names in WWE.
Here is the complete WrestleMania 41 Night 1 (Saturday) card:
Triple Threat Match (Main Event):
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk
WWE Women’s Championship Match:
Tiffany Stratton (champion) vs. Charlotte Flair
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:
GUNTHER (champion) vs. Jey Uso
WWE United States Championship Match:
LA Knight (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu
World Tag Team Championship Match:
War Raiders (champions) vs The New Day
Singles Match:
Naomi vs. Jade Cargill
Singles Match:
Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano