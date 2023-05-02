Final DDT Pro-Wrestling Mega Max Bump Line-Up For 5/3/2023

On May 3rd at the Yokohama Budokan, DDT Pro-Wrestling will present its latest major event – Mega Max Bump 2023 in Yokohama.

The show will be headlined by a KO-D Openweight championship match as the current champion Yuji Hino defends against Yuki “Not Sexy” Iino.

There will be two other championship matches at Mega Max Bump 2023 in Yokohama.

Testuya Endo will make his first defense of the DDT Universal Title as he faces the challenge of MAO.

In addition, the current DDT Extreme Champion Jun Akiyama defends his title against Shunma Katsumata.

Here is the final lineup for DDT Pro’s Mega Max Bump 2023 in Yokohama:

DDT Universal Championship Match: Tetsuya Endo (c) vs. MAO

DDT Extreme Championship Match: Jun Akiyama (c) vs. Shunma Katsumata

Road to KING OF DDT 2023 Special 8 Man Tag Match : Sanshiro Takagi, HARASHIMA, Kotaro Suzuki & Hideki Okatani vs. Kazusada Higuchi, Yukio Sakaguchi, Naruki Doi & KANON

International Special Tag Match: Yuki Ueno & Yuni vs. Venvert Jack & Takeshi Masada

International Special Singles Match: Saki Akai vs. Rayne Leverkusen

Chiitan ☆ Debut Match: Chiitan ☆, Toru Owashi & Akito vs. Chris Brooks, Masahiro Takanashi & Antonio Honda

Dance vs Kickboxing MMA Match 15 2 Minute Rounds: Kazuki Hirata vs Hikaru Machida

Daisuke Sasaki, Minoru Fujita & MJ Paul vs Soma Takao, Yusuke Okada & Yuya Koroku

Yuyo Koruko & Munetatsu Nakamura vs Toy Kojima & Kazuma Sumi

Dark Match: Danshoku “Dandy” Dino, Imanari “Fantastic” Yumeto & Takeda “Shining Ball” Koju vs. Yuki Ishida, Ilusion & Rukiya

DDT Pro-Wrestling’s Mega Max Bump 2023 will air live on Wrestle Universe subscription streaming service.