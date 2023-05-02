Final DDT Pro-Wrestling Mega Max Bump Line-Up For 5/3/2023

On May 3rd at the Yokohama Budokan, DDT Pro-Wrestling will present its latest major event – Mega Max Bump 2023 in Yokohama.
The show will be headlined by a KO-D Openweight championship match as the current champion Yuji Hino defends against Yuki “Not Sexy” Iino.
5・3 横浜武道館大会【全対戦カード】-`📢
⚔️メインイベント KO-D無差別級選手権試合⚔️@hinoyuji vs @iinoyuki1121
︎︎︎︎☑︎直前情報https://t.co/wZb4DcW8V6
☑︎チケットhttps://t.co/5g2LTso2h8#MEGAMAXBUMP #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/r8yAPKxpWw
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) May 2, 2023
There will be two other championship matches at Mega Max Bump 2023 in Yokohama.
Testuya Endo will make his first defense of the DDT Universal Title as he faces the challenge of MAO.
5・3 横浜武道館大会【全対戦カード】-`📢
⚔️セミファイナル DDT UNIVERSAL選手権試合⚔️@entetsu_ddt vs @xinomaox
︎︎︎︎☑︎直前情報https://t.co/wZb4DcW8V6
☑︎チケットhttps://t.co/5g2LTso2h8#MEGAMAXBUMP #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/wHXhgFiVE5
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) May 2, 2023
In addition, the current DDT Extreme Champion Jun Akiyama defends his title against Shunma Katsumata.
5・3 横浜武道館大会【全対戦カード】-`📢
⚔️第七試合 DDT EXTREME選手権試合～TLCマッチ⚔️@jun0917start vs @k_shunma_ddt
︎︎︎︎☑︎直前情報https://t.co/wZb4DcW8V6
☑︎チケットhttps://t.co/5g2LTso2h8#MEGAMAXBUMP #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/pQAg30TcDS
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) May 2, 2023
Here is the final lineup for DDT Pro’s Mega Max Bump 2023 in Yokohama:
- KO-D Openweight Championship Match: Yuji Hino (c) vs. Yuki “Not Sexy” Iino
- DDT Universal Championship Match: Tetsuya Endo (c) vs. MAO
- DDT Extreme Championship Match: Jun Akiyama (c) vs. Shunma Katsumata
- Road to KING OF DDT 2023 Special 8 Man Tag Match: Sanshiro Takagi, HARASHIMA, Kotaro Suzuki & Hideki Okatani vs. Kazusada Higuchi, Yukio Sakaguchi, Naruki Doi & KANON
- International Special Tag Match: Yuki Ueno & Yuni vs. Venvert Jack & Takeshi Masada
- International Special Singles Match: Saki Akai vs. Rayne Leverkusen
- Chiitan ☆ Debut Match: Chiitan ☆, Toru Owashi & Akito vs. Chris Brooks, Masahiro Takanashi & Antonio Honda
- Dance vs Kickboxing MMA Match 15 2 Minute Rounds: Kazuki Hirata vs Hikaru Machida
- Daisuke Sasaki, Minoru Fujita & MJ Paul vs Soma Takao, Yusuke Okada & Yuya Koroku
- Yuyo Koruko & Munetatsu Nakamura vs Toy Kojima & Kazuma Sumi
- Dark Match: Danshoku “Dandy” Dino, Imanari “Fantastic” Yumeto & Takeda “Shining Ball” Koju vs. Yuki Ishida, Ilusion & Rukiya
DDT Pro-Wrestling’s Mega Max Bump 2023 will air live on Wrestle Universe subscription streaming service.