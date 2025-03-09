Final Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Revolution

With AEW Revolution 2025 just around the corner, the final betting odds have been released, providing insight into the expected winners.

The biggest takeaway from the odds is that Kenny Omega is heavily favored to defeat Konosuke Takeshita and capture the AEW International Championship, marking the only title change currently projected for the event.

AEW Revolution 2025 Betting Odds (Courtesy of BetOnline)

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) -200 (1/2) vs. Adam Copeland +160 (8/5)

AEW Women’s World Championship

“Timeless” Toni Storm -2500 (1/25) vs. “The Glamour” Mariah May (c) +800 (8/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin (c) -2500 (1/25) vs. Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd +800 (8/1)

AEW Continental Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) -2500 (1/25) vs. Brody King +800 (8/1)

AEW International Championship (Title Change Expected)

Kenny Omega -1000 (1/10) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (c) +550 (11/2)

AEW TBS Championship

Mercedes Moné (c) -2000 (1/20) vs. Momo Watanabe +700 (7/1)

#1 Contender Match (AEW World Championship)

Swerve Strickland -1000 (1/10) vs. Ricochet +550 (11/2)

Singles Match

MJF -220 (5/11) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page +160 (8/5)

Steel Cage Match

Will Ospreay -700 (1/7) vs. Kyle Fletcher +400 (4/1)

With Omega positioned as the favorite and most other champions heavily favored to retain, AEW Revolution looks set to deliver a mix of major moments and expected results as the road to Double or Nothing continues.