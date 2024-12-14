Final Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

The final betting odds for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event have been released, with all the favorites heavily favored to win. According to these odds, no titles are expected to change hands, and the favorites are dominating the betting lines. The odds for the WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament Finals between Michin and Chelsea Green have not yet been disclosed.

For clarity, in the betting system, the favorites are marked with a “(-)” and the larger number, indicating how much you must bet to win $100. Conversely, the underdogs are marked with a “(+)” and the smaller number, showing how much you stand to win if you bet $100.

Here are the betting odds for the event, courtesy of BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

Cody Rhodes (champion) -1000 vs. Kevin Owens +550

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match

GUNTHER (champion) -1600 vs. Damian Priest +1550 vs. Finn Balor +550

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Liv Morgan (champion) -1500 vs. IYO SKY +600

Singles Match

Sami Zayn +600 vs. Drew McIntyre -1500

Fans will be keeping an eye on these odds as the event approaches, with expectations set for a thrilling night where the favorites are poised to dominate.