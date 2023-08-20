Final Line-Up For Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom The Bell Tolls

The Impact Wrestling x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls pay-per-view will take place tonight from Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

The main event of tonight’s show will feature Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defending his title against NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi. Giulia will defend her NJPW Strong Women’s Title against Momo Kohgo, Deonna Purrazzo, and Gisele Shaw in a Fatal 4 Way match.

Tonight’s non-title matches include The Bullet Club vs. The World in a 12-man match and the 8-man Scramble with X-Division and Junior Heavyweight competitors, among others.

The Countdown To Multiverse United 2 pre-show will air live and free at 4:30pm ET.

The main show will then begin at 5 p.m. ET. The big event still has tickets available.

The updated card for tonight is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Impact World Champion Alex Shelley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NJPW Strong Women’s Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Momo Kohgo vs. Giulia (c)

X-Division and Junior Heavyweight Scramble Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Bushi vs. Chris Sabin vs. El Desperado vs. Rich Swann vs. Kevin Knight vs. Mao vs. Yoh

The Bullet Club vs. The World

KENTA, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Alex Coughlin, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Clark Connors and NEVER Openweight Champion David Finlay vs. Josh Alexander, PCO, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo and The DKC

Moose and Eddie Edwards vs. TMDK (NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Haste)

Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush and Trey Miguel vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Mike Bailey

Douki vs. Sami Callihan

Catch 2/2 (TJP, Francesco Akira) vs. Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita

Countdown To Multiverse United 2 Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Kenny King (c)

Countdown To Multiverse United 2 Pre-show

Heath, Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura vs. Rocky Romero, Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi