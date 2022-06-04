Final Line-up for Tonight’s GCW Tournament of Survival 7

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) will hold their Tournament Of Survival 7 event tonight in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at the Showboat Hotel. The following is the line-up for the first round of the tournament:

– Drew Parker vs. Cole Radrick

– Hoodfoot vs. Rina Yamashita

– Matt Tremont vs. SLADE

– Toru Sugiura vs. Shane Mercer