The full line-up for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World has been announced by NJPW.

The show will air tonight at 8pm ET on NJPW World and will be available on demand shortly after. Here is the complete lineup:

* Rocky Romero vs. Shingo Takagi

* Christopher Daniels vs.Yuya Uemura

* West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson) vs. Greg Sharpe and Jakob Austin Young