Final Line-Up for Tonight’s NJPW Strong Detonation Tapings

The NJPW Strong Detonation tapings will take place tonight from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, and will feature 11 matches that will air later this year.

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser will defend against JR Kratos at the Detonation tapings, while NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns will defend against Misterioso and Barrett Brown in their first title defense since winning the titles at the NJPW Rumble On 44th Street pay-per-view on October 28.

Here is the announced 11-match line-up for tonight’s NJPW Strong Detonation tapings:

* Christopher Daniels vs. DKC

* Homicide vs. Danny Limelight

* Juice Robinson vs. Blake Christian

* Bateman vs. Jakob Austin Young

* Kenny King vs. Gregory Sharpe

* Mascara Dorada and Lince Dorado vs. Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun

* KENTA vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Rocky Romero and Adrian Quest vs. Atlantis Jr. and Virus under Lucha Libre Rules

* IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, El Phantasmo and The West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Alan Angels, David Finlay, Hikuleo aand Tama Tonga

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns defend against Misterioso and Barrett Brown

* NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defends against JR Kratos