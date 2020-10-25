Final Line Up For Tonight’s WWE Hell in a Cell Event

We will present live coverage of the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV from the ThunderDome tonight at 7 PM Eastern Time. Coverage of the HIAC Pre-Show will begin at 6 PM Eastern Time.

No matches have been announced for the Pre-Show but WWE Legends Jeff Jarrett & Jerry Lawler will be appearing. Here is the current line up for tonight’s PPV-

“I Quit” Match for the Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Jey Uso (Hell in a Cell)

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (C) vs. Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (C) vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell)

-The Miz vs. Otis (Otis’ MITB briefcase on the line)

-Elias vs. Jeff Hardy

Stay tuned to PWMania for more.