Final Line-Up For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event airs live tonight from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

The one-hour Kickoff pre-show begins at 5 PM ET, streaming live and free on all WWE social platforms, Peacock, and YouTube. The main show will follow at 6 PM ET.

Below is the current match card for the event:

Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. Kevin Owens

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Confirmed entrants – John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Chad Gable, Penta, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Confirmed entrants – Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria

WWE Tag Team Championship Two Out Of Three Falls Match

DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)