Final Line-Up For Tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is set to air live tonight from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The likely main event of the evening will see WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER defend his title against Jey Uso. Other top matches on the card include WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker facing Sheamus and a powerhouse clash between Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman.

The show will air live on NBC, starting at 8 p.m. EST. Fans can expect an exciting night of action leading into the Royal Rumble season.

Below is the current card for the show:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

GUNTHER (champion) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

Bron Breakker (champion) vs. Sheamus

Singles Match:

Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

Segment:

Shawn Michaels to moderate contract signing between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for Royal Rumble match

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax