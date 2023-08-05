Final Line-Up For Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2023, Live Coverage Results

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will air live tonight from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Join us tonight for live coverage of SummerSlam starting at 7 p.m. ET with the Kickoff pre-show. At 8 o’clock ET, the main card will then start.

WWE has released the following schedule for tonight:

Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Tribal Chief Status

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

25-Man SummerSlam Battle Royal

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, LA Knight, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Matt Riddle, Chad Gable, Otis, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Grayson Waller, Karrion Kross, Tommaso Ciampa, more TBA

MMA Rules Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet