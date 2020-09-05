Final Lineup For Tonight’s AEW All Out

The AEW All Out pay-per-view event will take place tonight in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Here is the final card:

– Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship.

– Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Titles.

– Hikaru Shida vs. NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship.

– Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem match.

– Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, Scorpio Sky, and Matt Cardona.

– Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in a Broken Rules match (Hardy must leave AEW if he loses).

– “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.

– Casino Battle Royale for a future shot at the AEW Championship (Entrants: Lance Archer, Darby Allin, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, The Butcher, The Blade, 12 wrestlers TBA).

– Big Swole vs. Britt Baker in a Tooth and Nail match.

– (Pre-Show) “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver.