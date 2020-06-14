Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Backlash PPV

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE Backlash takes place tonight in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Here is the updated card:

“The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”
Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Title Handicap Match
Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match
Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match
Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

WWE United States Title Match
Apollo Crews (c) vs. Andrade

