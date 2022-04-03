Final Lineup For WrestleMania Sunday, WWE Moves The New Day’s Match To Tonight

The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland did not take place at WrestleMania Saturday because some matches/segments ran long. WWE has confirmed that the match will air tonight.

Here is the final lineup for tonight-

-Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (Night 2)

-Omos vs. Bobby Lashley (Night 2)

-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory (Night 2)

-Edge vs. AJ Styles (Night 2)

-RAW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: RK-Bro (C) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy (Night 2)

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way: Carmella & Queen Zelina (C) vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley (Night 2)

-Anything Goes Match: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Night 2)

-Winner Takes All Championship Unification Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Night 2)