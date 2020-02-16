Final News Heading Into Tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover: Portland PPV

According to PWInsider.com, Charlotte Flair is backstage at tonight’s NXT Takeover: Portland. There has recently been speculation that Flair will make an appearance during the show.
The following names are also reportedly backstage:
Reina/Raquel Gonzales
Candice LeRae
Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
Shane Thorne
Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about the show:
Asked about tonight’s TakeOver. Didn’t get back anything revealing, but got that the crew in Portland tonight is “ready to rock.” The hype level is intense said one source. Should be a hell of a show.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 16, 2020