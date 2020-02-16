Final News Heading Into Tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover: Portland PPV

According to PWInsider.com, Charlotte Flair is backstage at tonight’s NXT Takeover: Portland. There has recently been speculation that Flair will make an appearance during the show.

The following names are also reportedly backstage:

Reina/Raquel Gonzales

Candice LeRae

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Shane Thorne

Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about the show: