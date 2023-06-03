Final NJPW Dominion Line-Up; Jon Moxley In Action, Claudio Castagnoli, More

NJPW Dominion is scheduled to air on NJPW World at 3:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.
Two AEW stars will be in action as Jon Moxley teams up with Claudio Castagnoli and Shota Umino to challenge Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships.
Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer will determine Kenny Omega’s next IWGP United States Title challenger.
In the main event, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA will defend his title against Yota Tsuji.
The final card is as follows:
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match
SANADA (champion) vs. Yota Tsuji
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match
Hiromu Takahashi (champion) vs. BOSJ winner Master Wato
NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match
Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii (champions) vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Shota Umino
IWGP US Title Number One Contender’s Tournament Finals
Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer
NEVER Openweight Championship Match
David Finlay (champion) vs. El Phantasmo
Vacant IWGP Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match
Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. House of Torture (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi)
NJPW World TV Championship Match
Zack Sabre Jr. (champion) vs. Jeff Cobb
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match
KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (champions) vs. TJP & Francesco Akira
Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, BUSHI & Titan vs. Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru