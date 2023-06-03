Final NJPW Dominion Line-Up; Jon Moxley In Action, Claudio Castagnoli, More

NJPW Dominion is scheduled to air on NJPW World at 3:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Two AEW stars will be in action as Jon Moxley teams up with Claudio Castagnoli and Shota Umino to challenge Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer will determine Kenny Omega’s next IWGP United States Title challenger.

In the main event, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA will defend his title against Yota Tsuji.

The final card is as follows:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

SANADA (champion) vs. Yota Tsuji

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

Hiromu Takahashi (champion) vs. BOSJ winner Master Wato

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii (champions) vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Shota Umino

IWGP US Title Number One Contender’s Tournament Finals

Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

NEVER Openweight Championship Match

David Finlay (champion) vs. El Phantasmo

Vacant IWGP Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match

Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. House of Torture (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi)

NJPW World TV Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. (champion) vs. Jeff Cobb

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match

KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (champions) vs. TJP & Francesco Akira

Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, BUSHI & Titan vs. Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru