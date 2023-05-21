Final NJPW Resurgence PPV Line-Up, Jon Moxley And More In Action Tonight

The NJPW Resurgence pay-per-view is set to air tonight at 7:20 p.m. ET from Long Beach, California’s Walter Pyramid. It will be broadcast live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary, and then later on NJPW Strong.

The inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion will be crowned at Resurgence in a one-night tournament. Willow Nightingale of AEW will face Momo Kohgo, and Mercedes Moné will face Stephanie Vaquer of CMLL. The winners of those matches will then square off in the main event, with the winner taking home the title.

KENTA will also face Hikuleo again for the NJPW Openweight Title in Resurgence. KENTA became the third-ever NJPW Strong Openweight Champion on February 18 when he ended Rosser’s 238-day reign at NJPW Battle In The Valley. Hikuleo then defeated KENTA at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on May 3.

The following is tonight’s announced card:

NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match

KENTA vs. Hikuleo (c)

IWGP United States Title #1 Contender’s Tournament

Will Ospreay vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner will face Lance Archer in the finals at NJPW Dominion on June 4 with the winner challenging champion Kenny Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 25.

NJPW Strong Women’s Title Tournament First Round Match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Mercedes Moné

NJPW Strong Women’s Title Tournament First Round Match

Momo Kohgo vs. Willow Nightingale

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion

Stephanie Vaquer or Mercedes Moné vs. Momo Kohgo or Willow Nightingale

Street Fight

Fred Rosser vs. Juice Robinson

The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) and Umino Shota vs. Chaos (Rocky Romero, NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii)

TMDK (Bad Dude Tito, NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr.) vs. Barbaro Cavernario and Virus

Pre-show Match

Bateman vs. The DKC

Pre-show Match

Christopher Daniels vs. Alex Coughlin