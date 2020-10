Join us tonight at 7 PM Eastern Time here on PWMania for live coverage of the NXT TakeOver: 31 event from the WWE Performance Center. Here is the current line up for tonight-

NXT Championship Match – Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

NXT Women’s Championship Match – Io Shirai (c) vs. Candice LeRae

NXT North Championship Title Match – Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match – Santos Escobar (c) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Kushida vs. The Velveteen Dream