Final Participant For Team SmackDown Women’s Match At WWE Survivor Series

Toni Storm has been announced for the women’s Team SmackDown at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series PPV. Sonya Deville pulled Aliyah from the women’s 5-on-5 match this past Friday, and tweeted to announce Storm as her replacement tonight.

The Survivor Series PPV will take place this Sunday 11/21 from the Barclays Center in Boston. Here is the updated lineup-

–Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team SmackDown (Jeff Hardy, Drew McIntyre, Happy Corbin, King Woods, TBA) vs. Team RAW (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory)

–Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Toni Storm) vs. Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, Carmella)

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Big E (Non-Title)

-SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (Non-Title)

-SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro (Non-Title)

-WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest (Non-Title)