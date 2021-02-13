Final Participants For The SmackDown Elimination Chamber Confirmed

The final two spots for the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match have been confirmed for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX main event saw Cesaro and Daniel Bryan win a non-title qualifying match over SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. With the win, Cesaro and Bryan will join King Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and Kevin Owens in the Chamber match. Tonight’s SmackDown opener saw Corbin and Zayn defeat Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio to qualify.

As noted, the winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match will become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Chamber winner will then get his title shot from Reigns that same night, at the Chamber pay-per-view.

The 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place on February 21 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Elimination Chamber Match to Earn a Shot at the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

Winner will earn a WWE Universal Title shot later in the night.

WWE Universal Title Match

Winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Asuka (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. Bobby Lashley (c)