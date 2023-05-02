Final Pro Wrestling NOAH MAJESTIC 2023 Line-Up For 5/4/2023

Pro Wrestling NOAH rolls into Ryogoku Kokugikan Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on May 4th as the promotion presents its next major event MAJESTIC 2023.

The event will feature 4 titles matches including the current GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee making his 2nd defense of the title as he attempts to turn back the challenge of 4 time GHC Heavyweight Titleholder and NOAH legend Naomichi Marufuji.

The GHC Jr Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as champion HAYATA will make his first defense of the title since winning it on April 16th against Ninja Mack.

The GHC Tag Team and GHC National Titles will also be defended at MAJESTIC 2023.

The show also will mark the return of NOAH megastar Go Shiozaki who has been out of action since September 2022 with an injury.

Here is the final lineup for Pro Wrestling NOAH MAJESTIC 2023

Main Event GHC Heavyweight Championship (HISTORICAL CROSSROAD): Jake Lee (c) vs. Naomichi Marufuji

Six Man Tag Team Match (BACK TO RING): Go Shiozaki, Kaito Kiyomiya and Yoshiki Inamura vs. Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima and Manabu Soya

GHC National Championship (GLOBAL STANDARD): El Hijo De Dr Wagner Jr (c) vs. Hideki Suzuki

GHC Jr Heavyweight Championship (THE HIGHEST PEAK): HAYATA (c) vs. Ninja Mack

GHC Tag Team Championship (KEEP EXPLODING): Takashi Sugiura & Shuhei Taniguchi (c) vs. SAxon Huxley & Timothy Thatcher

Single Match (UEGO DE LOS DIOSES): Drastlico vs. Ray Escorpion

Tag Match (Deus Ex Machina): Yoshinari Ogawa & Chris Ridgeway vs. Eita & Daga

GHC Martial Arts Rules Match: Masakatsu Funaki vs. Shinya Aoki

Tag Match (CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE): Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba vs. Kazuyuki Fujita & Masato Tanaka

Six Man Tag Team Match (NOAH Jr VS KONGO Jr): AMAKUSA, Junta Miyawaki & Alejandro vs. Shuji Kondo, HI69 & Hajime Ohara

Tag Match (NEW FREEDOM BATTLE): Yukihi Maya & SAKI vs. Natsu Sumire & Ryo Mizunami

Eight Man Tag Team Match (NOAH INTERNATIONAL VS GLG): Sean Legacy, Stallion Rogers, Dragon Bane & Alpha Wolf vs. Jack Morris, Anthony Greene, YO-HEY & Tadasuke

Pre Show: Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka vs. Extreme Tiger & Lanzelot

Pre Show: Mohammed Yone & Super Crazy vs. Akitoshi Saito & Daishi Ozawa

This event will air live on Wrestle Universe subscription streaming service.