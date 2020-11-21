Final Spots Announced For Women’s Team SmackDown For Survivor Series

The final two spots on the Women’s Team SmackDown has been confirmed for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Natalya defeat Tamina Snuka in a Second Chance Qualifying Match to earn her spot on the team. Bayley was earlier added to the team by WWE official Adam Pearce.

Natalya and Bayley join Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Bianca Belair on the team. They will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, and Lana of Team RAW in the Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match.

The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will air live this Sunday, November 22 from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin, 1 Superstar TBA)

Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Natalya)

Kickoff Pre-show: Dual-Brand Battle Royal

Participants TBA