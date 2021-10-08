Final Trailer For Batstia’s Latest Movie “Dune” and Special Look At His Character

HBO Max has released the final trailer for the epic-science fiction movie “Dune” that features former WWE Champion Batista. The movie hits theaters and HBO Max on Friday, October 22, and will stream only on the Ad-Free version in the United States for 31 days from the theatrical release.

Batista stars in the movie as Glossu Rabban, the nephew to Baron Harkonnen. The extra large Baron character is played by Stellan Skarsgård.

Dune also also stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem. The film, which is directed by Denis Villeneuve, is based on Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name.

Below is the movie synopsis and final trailer, along with a special look at Batista’s character:

“Called to the desert in his dreams, Paul (Timothée Chalamet) is awakened by visions of a mysterious girl (Zendaya) and violent sandstorms on the distant, desolate planet of Arrakis. The only son of the Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), he’s heir to House Atreides: destined to bring peace to the ravaged lands rich with spice, the most precious and powerful resource in the universe. With their collective fate at stake, they must work together to stand a chance against untamed powers, colossal sandworms and their ultimate fears – but only time will tell what’s to become of their world.”