Final Two Competitors Advance to NJPW World TV Title Tournament Quarterfinals

Toru Yano and Ren Narita advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament at the NJPW Battle Autumn event on October 28.

While Narita defeated Ishii with a belly-to-belly suplex and Yano defeated The Great-O-Khan with the help of The Great Muta.

Yano and Narita will face off at the NJPW Battle Autumn event on October 30. KENTA vs. SANADA, EVIL vs. YOSHI-HASHI, and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. David Finlay will also compete in the quarterfinals against Yano and Narita.

The quarterfinals will begin on October 27.

Each match in the tournament will be limited to 15 minutes. A coin toss will be used to determine whether a match will last the full 15 minutes.

The first-ever NJPW World TV Champion will be crowned at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

You can check out photos from the event below: