Final Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Entrant Confirmed

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina has been announced as the final competitor in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at Sunday’s PPV.

Here is the final card for Sunday’s MITB PPV, which takes place from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX-

–Men’s MITB Ladder Match: Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Riddle vs. Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre

–Women’s MITB Ladder Match: Tamina vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Asuka

–WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Edge

–WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Kofi Kingston

–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Charlotte Flair

–RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Omos & AJ Styles (C) vs. The Viking Raiders