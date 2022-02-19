Final WWE Elimination Chamber Card For Today

Join us here on PWMania.com today live WWE Elimination Chamber coverage beginning at 11 PM EST with the Pre-Show. The main show begins at 12.

Below is the final lineup for Elimination Chamber, which takes place from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia-

-Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

-Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey & Naomi (Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back)

-Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The Viking Raiders

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Goldberg

-Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H vs. Bianca Belair – Final Entrant (Winner Earns RAW Women’s Championship Shot At WrestleMania)

-Men’s Elimination Chamber Match For The WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory vs. Brock Lesnar