Final WWE Hell In A Cell PPV Card Following Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE announced new matches for the Hell in a Cell PPV on tonight’s SmackDown – Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens & Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins. It was also announced that the SmackDown Women’s Championship match will take place in the Hell in a Cell.

Here is the updated card for Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PPV from Tampa Bay-

-WWE Championship Hell in a Cell: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Drew McIntyre (McIntyre will no longer be able to challenge Lashley for the championship if he loses)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Charlotte Flair

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

-Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

-Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler