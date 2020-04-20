Final WWE Smackdown Ratings For 4/17

Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode, which aired live from the WWE Performance Center with no audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, drew an average of 2.187 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.192 million viewers. This number is also down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.317 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania 36 show. This is the lowest audience since the show came to FOX.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied in ratings for #2 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, with Blacklist. SmackDown tied for #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, with Magnum PI. SmackDown tied at #3 in the 25-54 demo, with Dateline and Blue Bloods.

SmackDown came in at #9 for the night in viewership on network TV behind Magnum PI, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, Shark Tank, Blacklist, 20/20, Dateline and the Blacklist repeat from the week before. Magnum PI topped the night in viewership this week with 7.135 million viewers.