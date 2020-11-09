Final WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 11/6

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens in the main event, drew an average of 2.315 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.209 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.286 million viewers for the post-Hell In a Cell episode. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the first quarter segment of SmackDown, which saw Sasha Banks retain her SmackDown Women’s Title over Bayley, brought a “tremendous” opening for the show, one that was described as absolutely fantastic. The numbers fell from there, ending in a significant drop for the main event. More details on the SmackDown quarters will be available this Wednesday.