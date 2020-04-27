Final WWE Smackdown Ratings Report For 4/24

Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode, which featured Triple H’s 25th Anniversary Celebration and aired live from the WWE Performance Center with no audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, drew an average of 2.005 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.014 million viewers. This number is also down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.187 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.6 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

This is the lowest viewership and rating of 2020, and the lowest since the show came to FOX.

SmackDown ranked #7 in ratings for the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week. SmackDown tied for #4 in the 18-34 demo this week, with MacGyver, Blacklist and Dateline. SmackDown ranked #7 in the 25-54 demo this week.

SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV behind Blue Bloods, Magnum PI, MacGyver, Blacklist, Dateline, and ABC’s NFL Draft coverage. Blue Bloods topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 8.018 million viewers.

The NFL Draft Night 2 coverage on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with an 1.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, bringing in 3.807 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.962 million viewers, ranking #11 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic.