Final WWE Smackdown Ratings Report For 5/1

Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode, with Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler in the main event as the final blue brand Money In the Bank qualifying match, drew an average of 1.885 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.919 million viewers. This number is also down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.005 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.6 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.2 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.6 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

This is the lowest viewership and ratings since the show came to FOX.

SmackDown tied for #4 in ratings for the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week. SmackDown tied for #3 in the 18-34 demo this week, and tied for #5 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV behind Blue Bloods, Magnum PI, MacGyver, Blacklist, Dateline, Shark Tank, and 20/20. Blue Bloods topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 8.522 million viewers.