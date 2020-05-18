Final WWE Smackdown Ratings Report For 5/15

Friday’s post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring the final build for last night’s MITB pay-per-view, drew an average of 2.042 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.043 million viewers. This number is up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.025 million viewers for the MITB go-home show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic. SmackDown tied for #3 in ratings for the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week. SmackDown tied for #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, tied for #3 in the 18-49 demographic, and tied for #4 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the third week in a row, behind Shark Tank, Greatest #StayAtHome Videos, Blacklist, 20/20, Blue Bloods, Dateline, and Bravery & Hope. Shark Tank topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 4.548 million viewers.