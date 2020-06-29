Final WWE Smackdown Ratings Report For 6/26

Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode, a special tribute to The Undertaker show with Jeff Hardy defeating King Baron Corbin in the main event, drew an average of 2.174 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This final number is the same as the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.174 million viewers. This number is up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.072 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode also drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic, as did the week before. SmackDown tied for #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, with Shark Tank and 20/20. SmackDown also ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the fifth week in a row, and tied for #2 in the 25-54 demo with Shark Tank. SmackDown came in at #5 for the night in viewership on network TV, behind 20/20, Shark Tank, Blue Bloods, and the Daytime Emmy Awards. 20/20 topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.059 million viewers.