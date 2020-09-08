Final WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 9/4

Friday’s post-Payback live edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring Roman Reigns’ return to the show with the WWE Universal Title and Paul Heyman as his manager, drew an average of 2.129 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.066 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.144 million viewers for the post-SummerSlam and Payback go-home show. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the ninth week in a row. SmackDown also ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the fifteenth week in a row. SmackDown also ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, for the fourth week in a row. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV. 20/20 topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 2.869 million viewers.