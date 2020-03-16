Final WWE Smackdown Viewership For 3/13/2020

Friday’s WWE SmackDown, the first-ever blue brand show to air from the WWE Performance Center with no audience featuring fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber, drew an average of 2.470 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.588 million viewers. This number is up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.456 million viewers for the Elimination Chamber go-home episode.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied for #2 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the second week in a row, with 20/20, MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O, and Blue Bloods, but behind Shark Tank at #1. SmackDown came in at #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the fifth week in a row. SmackDown tied for #4 with Dateline in the 25-54 demo, behind Shark Tank and Hawaii Five-O at #1, 20/20 and Blue Bloods at #2, and MacGyver at #3.

SmackDown came in at #9 for the night in viewership on network TV, behind Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-O, MacGyver, Shark Tank, 20/20, Lincoln Rhyme, the Lincoln Rhyme second airing, and Dateline. Blue Bloods topped the night in viewership with 8.136 million viewers.

Lead with Jake Tapper on CNN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with an 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and 2.913 million viewers. Your World with Neil Cavuto on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.370 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.53 rating in the key demo.