Final WWE Smackdown Viewership For 3/20 Episode

Friday’s WWE SmackDown, the second blue brand show to air from the WWE Performance Center with no audience featuring the debut of Rob Gronkowsksi, drew an average of 2.569 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.563 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.470 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber episode.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.8 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.6 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied for #2 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the third week in a row, with 20/20 and Blacklist, but behind Shark Tank at #1. SmackDown came in at #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the sixth week in a row. SmackDown tied for #5 with Hawaii Five-O in the 25-54 demo, behind Shark Tank at #1, 20/20 at #2, Blacklist at #3, and MacGyver and Dateline at #4.

SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, behind Shark Tank, Hawaii Five-O, MacGyver, Blacklist, Blue Bloods, 20/20, and Dateline. Shark Tank topped the night in viewership with 5.990 million viewers.

Outnumbered Overtime on FOX News topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with an 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and 3.644 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.519 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.50 rating in the key demo.