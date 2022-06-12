Finals for The AEW Interim World Tile at Forbidden Door PPV Revealed

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk will be out of action due to surgery for a foot injury, but he will not relinquish the AEW World Heavyweight Title. In its place, an AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Series was scheduled.

Jon Moxley of AEW has already moved to the final round after defeating Kyle O’Reilly on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto at Dominion to progress to the final on June 26th.

Moxley vs. Tanahashi is now set for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.