Finals Set For World Heavyweight Title Tournament At WWE Night Of Champions

The finals are set.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles emerged as the finalist on the SmackDown side in the ongoing World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

Styles emerged victorious in the opening round triple-threat match in the tourney, defeating Rey Mysterio and Edge, before going on to beat Bobby Lashley in the quarterfinals in the main event of the evening.

With the win, Styles moves on to face the Raw finalist in the tourney, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

The AJ Styles vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins showdown for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship will take place at WWE Night Of Champions on May 27, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

