Finn Balor Added To The WWE SmackDown Roster

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE has officially moved Finn Balor to the SmackDown roster following last night’s return during the live SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston.

As noted, Balor interrupted an in-ring segment by Sami Zayn and ended up taking him out with the Coup de Grace. Balor received a major reaction from the crowd and looks to be back working as a babyface on the blue brand.

This is Balor’s first main roster run since his SummerSlam 2019 loss to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, when he was also a member of the SmackDown roster. Balor had been working the WWE NXT brand since October 2019, until dropping the NXT Title to Karrion Kross on the May 25 show.

