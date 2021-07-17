Finn Balor Added To The WWE SmackDown Roster

WWE has officially moved Finn Balor to the SmackDown roster following last night’s return during the live SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston.

As noted, Balor interrupted an in-ring segment by Sami Zayn and ended up taking him out with the Coup de Grace. Balor received a major reaction from the crowd and looks to be back working as a babyface on the blue brand.

This is Balor’s first main roster run since his SummerSlam 2019 loss to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, when he was also a member of the SmackDown roster. Balor had been working the WWE NXT brand since October 2019, until dropping the NXT Title to Karrion Kross on the May 25 show.