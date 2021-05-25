Finn Balor Addresses Possible Return To RAW or SmackDown and Status of The Demon

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Finn Balor commented on possibly returning to the main roster…

“Absolutely (the idea of returning to the main roster interests me) obviously, I grew up as a wrestling fan watching WWE and I feel like that is where I want to be performing. I feel like in my last run there I wasn’t doing myself justice. I needed to change something and I went to NXT and I found out who I was again and I managed to do that to some level and I’m hopeful at some level that RAW or Smackdown will happen in the future.”

Balor also commented on the status of The Demon alter ego…

“There’s still some life left in The Demon character, for sure. Right now, I’m very happy being The Prince. I feel like, as I said before, this is the most like my true self in my WWE tenure, so I’m very happy.”