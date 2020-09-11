Finn Balor Addresses Status Of The Demon

In an interview with DigitalSpy.com, Finn Balor addressed the status of his Demon persona:

“I feel like The Demon was supposed to be a one-off in Tokyo Dome, Japan and it grew into this completely separate entity that for some time I had control over and then eventually it just kind of spun out of control.

I was trying to please too many people and not pleasing myself. I feel like I lost a grip on what the character was and what I was utilising it for.

I feel like the main element that The Demon had was the element of surprise and I feel like we lost that in a sense and it became more like a crutch for Finn.”