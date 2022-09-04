Finn Balor Addresses Whether He Expects His Demon Persona to Return in WWE

WWE star Finn Balor recently spoke with Planeta Wrestling for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Balor commented on the possibility of the return of one of his former personas including The Demon:

“I’m sure that’s a possibility in the future, but right now I’m very much diving into this version of Finn that you’ve been seeing recently on Raw. Maybe the Demon will appear in the future, but not any time soon.”

Finn Balor and Damian Priest were unsuccessful in their tag team match against Edge and Rey Mysterio at WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday.

You can check out the complete interview below: