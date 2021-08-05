Finn Balor Comments On The Demon Possibly Returning

SmackDown star Finn Balor recently spoke with WWE Die Woche/WWE Deutschland and was asked about the return of The Demon. The gimmick has not been seen since Balor’s win over Andrade at Super Showdown 2019.

“You’re hitting me with the hard questions,” Balor said. “Yeah, obviously I feel like The Demon definitely has a future but right now, I’m very focused on, you know, The Prince and this current invention of the character and the direction that we’re going, but I’m sure we’ll get back to The Demon at some stage.”

Balor is currently feuding with Baron Corbin. They will wrestle a match on Friday’s WWE SmackDown.