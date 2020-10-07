Finn Balor Confirms Jaw Injury

NXT Champion Finn Balor announced a broken that injury on Twitter today. He said the jaw is broken in two places, and the full story will be revealed on NXT tonight. He wrote-

“Broken jaw in two places. Still the CHAMPION. Full story tonight on @WWENXT @USA_Network @btsportwwe”

Balor’s timeframe for being out of the ring has not been announced but the usual recovery time for this injury is 4 – 6 weeks. Balor suffered the injury during his win over Kyle O’Reilly at TakeOver 31 last Sunday.